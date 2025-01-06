Dima Hasao (Assam) [India], January 6 (ANI): Several people were feared trapped inside a coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district, officials said on Monday.

According to officials, the incident occurred at a coal mine in Umrangso area of the district.

"Several people feared trapped inside a coal mine in the Umrangso area in the Dima Hasao district. We can't say the exact figure as of now," Dima Hasao Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayank Kumar Jha told ANI.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

