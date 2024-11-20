Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Shiv Sena's Mumba Devi candidate Shaina NC expressed confidence of Mahayuti alliance retaining power on the basis of its development work and welfare programmes like Ladki Bahin Yojana.

"Exit polls are exit polls, not exact polls, take for example Haryana election, or Lok Sabha elections, they have never been exact. I believe Mahayuti will come back. The work done by Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, people have seen that," she told ANI.

She also hit out at the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

"Maha Vinash Agadhi did not do any work, but two-and-a-half year of our government, people saw work. Look at Mumbai, coastal road, metro, Atal Sethu so many projects have been completed and opposition had only one goal- to oppose, oppose, oppose."

She slammed opposition parties for opposing Dharavi redevelopment project.

Most exit polls predicted Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP returning to power with MVA, which includes Congress, NCP(SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) also putting up a good show but falling short of majority.

This was the first assembly poll in the state after splits in Shiv Sena and NCP. The counting of the votes is scheduled to take place on November 23. (ANI)

