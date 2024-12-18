Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): Shimla's iconic Christ Church, a historic landmark and spiritual centre, has undergone a remarkable transformation just in time for Christmas. Following an extensive renovation and repainting process, the church is now a beacon of beauty and faith, promising to draw even more visitors during this festive season.

Renowned for its neo-Gothic architecture, the Christ Church has long been a major attraction for tourists and worshippers alike. This year, the church's restoration has breathed new life into its interiors and exteriors, enhancing its appeal. The pristine yellow facade, now highlighted by exquisite lighting, has made it the talk of the town.

Vinita Roy, the priest-in-charge of Christ Church, explained the dedication behind the renovation efforts.

"The interiors of the church were in a very bad state, with significant damage and deterioration. Over the past two and a half years, we've been working tirelessly to restore the church. We used premium-quality paint and completed the interior renovation. The church is a symbol of spiritual significance globally, and we wanted to restore it to its rightful glory," she shared.

Roy further emphasized the collective efforts involved in this transformation. "This church is a key landmark for Shimla and has been renovated with the support of our congregation. Members of the church contributed generously, and with their support, we've been able to give the church this new form after many years. Even the tower clock, which had been non-functional for years, has now been repaired and is running continuously. We hope to complete the remaining renovation work before Christmas," she added.

The lighting on the church's exterior has been a game-changer, illuminating it beautifully at night. "We reached out to the municipal authorities for assistance with exterior lighting, and we're very thankful they provided the lights. Now, the church sparkles and stands out even more," Roy remarked.

With December being a significant month for the church, numerous events are planned to celebrate the season.

Roy shared details of the upcoming programs: "Our carol singing program is already underway, and children's programs are also being organized. Every Sunday, we have worship services, carol singing, and house-to-house visits where we sing, pray, and share meals. On December 20, the entire congregation will participate in fellowship and blessings."

"Our main Christmas service will be held on December 24, followed by the grand celebration on December 25. On Christmas Day, we'll host a community feast (bhandara) open to all visitors. Decorations and lighting for the church will begin on December 19. We are hoping for a white Christmas this year, with snowfall, as it is considered a blessing," she added with hope and excitement.

Roy expressed her prayerful wishes for this Christmas: "The new colors have brought fresh enthusiasm to the church, and we expect a large number of visitors. Our prayer is that this Christmas will bring joy, blessings, and prosperity to everyone in Shimla and across Himachal Pradesh, making the coming year good for all." Said Roy.

The church's renovation has already begun attracting visitors, who are captivated by its refreshed beauty. Prabhakar, a tourist visiting Shimla for the first time, shared his impressions: "When I compared the pictures of the church from before to its current form, I found the new look stunning. The pale yellow paint is very pleasing. It looks amazing, and tourists are loving it. The church is a great spot for photography and a wonderful place for visitors to engage in both recreation and spiritual devotion. I really liked the new paintwork and the overall renovation."

As the festive spirit fills the air and the snow-capped peaks of Shimla prepare for the celebrations, Christ Church stands tall as a symbol of renewal, hope, and faith--ready to welcome worshippers and tourists alike this Christmas. (ANI)

