New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday dismissed the possibility of an immediate Cabinet expansion, while simultaneously indicating that former tribal welfare minister B Nagendra would be inducted into the Cabinet at a later date.

"We are not doing it now," Siddaramaiah told reporters, effectively putting to rest speculation about potential changes in the state Cabinet's composition.

When specifically asked about plans to induct Nagendra into the Cabinet, the chief minister said, "We will induct him, but not immediately." Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar echoed similar sentiments earlier in the day, stating that "the situation (for Cabinet expansion) has not come" and that there had been no discussion about filling the lone existing vacancy.

Shivakumar also revealed that the matter of Cabinet expansion had not been discussed with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Currently, the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government's Cabinet comprises 34 ministers, including the chief minister and deputy chief minister, along with 32 other ministerial colleagues.

