New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said some parts of the world are facing conflicts and the Kalinga war's history can show the path of peace to the world.

Addressing 'Odisha Parba 2024' here, she said the Kalinga war "teaches us that peace is important for progress".

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly By Election Result 2024: 7 Bypoll Seats To Witness Tough Contest Between BJP and Congress.

"The Kalinga war turned 'Chandashoka' into 'Dharmashoka'. This war teaches us that peace is important for progress. Some parts of today's world are facing conflicts. The Kalinga war chapter of Odisha's history can show the path of peace to the world," Murmu was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Kalinga war was fought in ancient India between emperor Ashoka of the Mauryan empire and the rulers of Kalinga kingdom.

Also Read | Telangana: Unidentified Persons Vandalise Temple in Rangareddy District, BJP Leaders Allege Lord Hanuman Idol Gutted in Fire in Bhupalapalli.

The war was of colossal nature in which at least one lakh people were killed and 1.5 lakh were taken captives while as many as that number died as an aftermath of the war, according to official documents. King Ashoka was deeply moved by the terrible bloodshed caused by this war and converted to Buddhism.

Chandashoka is referred to as 'Ashok the cruel' by historians, who also describe 'Dharmashoka' as 'the Ashoka of justice'.

The President said that the most important aspect of Odisha's culture is tolerance.

She urged people to live with affection and harmony and work to the best of their ability for India and Odisha.

Murmu said that Odisha Parba has played an important role in making people aware of the rich heritage of Odisha's art, literature, dance, music and cuisine.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)