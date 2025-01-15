Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 15 (ANI): Srinagar police have taken cognisance of derogatory sectarian remarks made by certain individuals and taking appropriate legal action against them, an official said.

In a post on X, Srinagar Police said, "Srinagar police has taken cognisance of derogatory sectarian remarks made by certain individuals, who are currently being questioned at the police station. Appropriate legal action will be taken in accordance with the law."

Also Read | Labour Rights for Sex Workers: Sonagachi-Based Union Cites Belgium Legislation, Demands Rights and Recognition of Sex Work As Valid Profession.

According to Srinagar Police, over the past few months, some individuals with malicious intentions have been engaging in sectarian slander on social media, attempting to create division.

Srinagar Police warned that sharing or forwarding derogatory content against any sect will face strict action under the law.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 15, 2025: Adani Green, Sula Vineyards, Shoppers Stop Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

"Over the past few months, it has been observed that some individuals with malicious intentions have been engaging in sectarian slander on social media, attempting to create division. Legal action, following due process, will be taken against all offenders, and anyone sharing or forwarding such derogatory content against any sect will face strict action under the full force of the law," Srinagar Police said on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)