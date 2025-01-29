Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 29 (PTI) A stampede broke out at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday, ahead of the 'Amrit Snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya' which is expected to draw around 10 crore pilgrims.

Casualties are feared, though the exact number of injured and fatalities is yet to be confirmed.

The Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya is the most significant ritual of the Maha Kumbh. This year, a rare celestial alignment called 'Triveni Yog' is occurring after 144 years, amplifying the spiritual significance of the day.

