Agartala Tripura [India], January 31 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha Friday said that the reputation of any health institution depends on the nursing staff and, therefore, nurses should give special importance to establishing cordial relations with patients and their families.

"Due to the development of the state's health system, it is currently possible to perform various complex surgeries, including neuro surgeries, in the state. In addition, after the introduction of kidney transplantation in the state, initiatives have been taken to transplant various organs, including the liver. As a result, the quality of health services in the state will further improve in the future," he said.

Saha, who holds the Health portfolio, said this after inaugurating the new academic building and student hostel of the North-East Institute of Nursing Science near Amtali Bypass.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to the development of the health infrastructure of the state.

"Two medical colleges, one dental college, a nursing college, and various health educational institutions have already been established in the state. Nurses play an important role in providing health services in any health institution. The reputation of that health institution depends on the nursing staff. In this view, nurses should give special importance to establishing cordial relations with patients and their families," he said

He said that many people in the state are working with good reputations in the field of nursing services in the country and abroad.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that in the coming days, a good number of nurses will be produced from this institute and will be associated with the state's health system.

He said that trauma centres have been strengthened in every district hospital of the state.

"A cardiac care centre has been set up in Ambassa. As a result of all these initiatives of the state government, the number of referrals outside the state has significantly reduced," he added.

The event was attended by Padma Shri Chittaranjan Maharaj, Mayor Dipak Majumder, Chairman of the institution Parth Pratim Saha, and other dignitaries. (ANI)

