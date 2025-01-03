Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 3 (ANI): A stone pelting incident happened under the jurisdiction of Dabok Police Station in Udaipur after a dispute over a ramp built outside a house. The situation escalated this morning after a report was filed, leading to violent clashes between locals, prompting a heavy police response.

Yogesh Goyal, the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Udaipur, detailed the events surrounding the incident. According to Goyal, Satyanarayan Sharma, a local resident, had constructed a ramp outside his house and placed stones around it to protect it from damage by passing vehicles.

However, the situation turned tense when a truck driver, attempted to move his truck near the ramp, resulting in a dispute between the two parties over the stones.

This altercation, which occurred yesterday, had not been reported to the police at that time. However, this morning, the conflict took a more serious turn when Satyanarayan Sharma's daughter filed a police report citing incidents of eve teasing and hooliganism.

"Some people, including Satyanarayan Sharma from the village, got together, and the police report was given by their daughter based on eve teasing and hooliganism," Goyal explained.

Following the filing of the report, stone pelting began at Azad's house. The police force, who had arrived at the scene to manage the situation, came under attack from those throwing stones. During the clash, several police vehicles were damaged, and some officers were injured. Goyal confirmed that the situation was under control, and the police had managed to detain 7-8 young suspects believed to be involved in the stone pelting.

"Some of the people who were throwing stones at Azad's house were named, and some motorcycles were seized," said Goyal. "A report is being filed against the accused on the basis of police vehicle damage and stone pelting, and action will be taken against those involved."

The authorities are also filing a report related to the original dispute involving Satyanarayan Sharma. Goyal assured the public that strict action will be taken against all those responsible for the violence and unrest. Despite the tensions, he stated, "Right now, the situation is peaceful, and the police force is in control." (ANI)

