New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of judges to various High Courts which includes judicial officers and advocates.

The decision was taken on December 22 at a meeting of the Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna.

Also Read | Bhopal Shocker: Three Miscreants Attack Youth, Chop His Nose With Knife After Fight in Madhya Pradesh; Probe Launched.

The Collegium in its resolution passed on December 22 recommended three judicial officers -- Chandra Shekhar Sharma, Pramil Kumar Mathur, and Chandra Prakash Shrimali -- as judges of the Rajasthan High Court

The Rajasthan High Court has a sanctioned strength of 50 judges and currently functioning with 32 judges.

Also Read | Sabarimala Nada Temple in Kerala Witnesses Increase of 4 Lakh Pilgrims in First Phase.

The Collegium has also recommended the appointment of judicial officer Ashish Naithani as a judge of the Uttarakhand High Court, which has a sanctioned strength of 11 judges, is currently functioning with 6 judges.

It further recommended the elevation of advocate Pravin Sheshrao Patil as a judge of the Bombay High Court, which is currently functioning with 67 judges against its sanctioned strength of 94.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 22nd December, 2024 has approved the proposal for appointment of Shri Pravin Sheshrao Patil, advocate, as a Judge of the High Court of Bombay," a statement of the Collegium stated.

The Collegium has also recommended the appointment of advocate Praveen Kumar Giri as a judge of the Allahabad High Court.

The Allahabad High Court is functioning with 81 judges as against its sanctioned strength of 160.

Earlier this week on Monday, the Central Government notified the appointment of new Chief Justices for two High Courts - Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Justice G Narendar has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, while Justice GS Sandhawalia will serve as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

On September 24, the Supreme Court Collegium proposed the appointment of Justice Narendar G, currently serving as a Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court. The appointment is set to take effect from the date the incumbent Chief Justice retires.

Justice Narendar G was appointed as a Judge of the Karnataka High Court on January 2, 2015. He was later transferred to the Andhra Pradesh High Court on October 30, 2023, where he has been serving since.

He is the senior-most judge in his parent High Court and belongs to the Other Backward Class. Prior to his judicial elevation, he practiced law at the Karnataka High Court. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)