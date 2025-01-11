Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, National General Secretary of the Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti, on Saturday criticized Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad for his reported remarks on the Maha Kumbh 2025.

Reportedly, Azad, the National President of the Azad Samaj Party, had said that only people who have committed sins would go to the Maha Kumbh.

Reacting to Azad's comments, Saraswati said, "At least Chandrashekhar accepted that taking a dip in the Ganga washes away our sins. Otherwise, his agents didn't even accept this. He doesn't consider his misdeeds as sinful..."

Saraswati further said that the opinions of those with anti-Hindu sentiments hold no significance. "People who have been hurling abuses at the Hindu religion, their questions don't matter. People who do not have any occasion to celebrate happiness are jealous of those who do," he said while speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, Prayagraj is gearing up to host Maha Kumbh 2025, which will be held from January 13 to February 26. The event, celebrated every 12 years, is expected to attract over 45 crore devotees.

To ensure a safe and secure event, Uttar Pradesh Police have implemented a seven-layer security system. An intensive checking campaign has been launched, and over 2,700 AI-enabled cameras have been installed to enhance monitoring and vigilance.

The state government has also made robust healthcare arrangements, deploying 125 road ambulances and seven river ambulances exclusively for Maha Kumbh.

Prominent seers from major akhadas, including Niranjani Akhada, Atal Akhada, Mahanirvani Akhada, Ahwan Akhada, and Juna Akhada, have already arrived at the campsite. Juna Akhada, the largest Akhada in the Sanyasi tradition.

Devotees will gather at the Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take holy dips during the Maha Kumbh.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

