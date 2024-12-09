Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 9 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai on Sunday lashed out at Chief Minister MK Stalin for the alleged rape of a mentally-challenged college student in Chennai and "delayed" police action on the complaint of the victim's father.

He said the BJP will submit a petition to the Deputy General of Police (DGP) to push for action against the policeman who delayed the investigation.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh Arrives in Moscow, to Hold Talks With Vladimir Putin, Participate in Commissioning Ceremony of INS Tushil (See Pics).

He demanded CM Stalin to sack the police personnel involved in "delaying the investigation."

"In the Chintadripet rape case, BJP will give a petition to the DGP tomorrow to take action against the policeman who delayed taking action on the complaint of the victim's father... The policeman asked the victim's father to alter the complaint and warned them. It is the duty of the state to give protection to a differently-abled victim. The CM should immediately sack all those policemen. I have always supported the police but in this case, it is unacceptable," Annamalai said in a presser.

Also Read | 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit' To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in Jaipur on December 9.

The BJP leader further informed that the police have arrested two accused in this case, while five remain absconding. This came after the victim's relatives managed to get the case registered, Annamalai said, adding that the accused were released earlier with a warning.

"The news that a gang of seven members sexually assaulted a mentally challenged college student in the Ayanavaram area of Chennai is shocking. In this regard, the student's father filed a complaint at Chennai's Ayanavaram Police Station, but the accused were released with just a warning. With the efforts of one of the student's relatives, the case has now been registered and two accused have been arrested, five are absconding. Why is the Chief Minister MK Stalin who condemns all the criminal activities in other states in the country before the full details are known, why is he not talking about this incident?" Annamalai posted on X.

Two people were arrested on Saturday after Chennai All-Women Police Station registered a complaint in connection with a rape case, police said, adding that they were looking for at least seven other individuals involved in the crime.

The victim, studying at a private college in Chennai, had mental disabilities, a Chennai Police official said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)