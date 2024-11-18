Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 18 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday expressed concerns over the deteriorating financial situation in the state due to the constant increase in the government's financial share for the implementation of various schemes. The CM said that the central tax share to states should be increased to 50 per cent adding that this would allow the state to implement development schemes.

"States like Tamil Nadu financial situation is getting affected because of continuous increase of State government financial share for the schemes which is being implemented in collaboration of Union and State government. State governments face financial burdens because of on one side reduction of Central tax and another side increase in State share to implement Union government schemes. These two burdens state governments. The central tax share to States should be increased to 50%. Then only the State can implement development schemes and act solely on financial management. To regularize the tax share between Union Government and State government systematic measures are necessary," Stalin said.

Also Read | Gulab Devi Takes Hammer in Her Hands, Demolishes Own Shop Under Anti-Encroachment Drive in UP's Sambhal To Set Example (Watch Videos).

CM Stalin praised the recommendations made by the Finance Commission to increase the central tax share for the state to 41 per cent. However, the Union government has only given a share of 33.1 per cent to the states in the last four years, he added.

CM Stalin also said that the state government was implementing many schemes for the growth of departments such as health, education, social welfare and agriculture.

Also Read | ICSI CSEET 2024 Result Releasing Today, Know How to Check and Download ICSI CS November 2024 Scorecard Online at icsi.edu.

"The Indian Constitution has drafted the powers to share responsibilities between the Union government and state government. Many states are following the federal structure fulfilling their needs and also giving their best for the nation's development. We all know that state governments initiate and implement many important schemes for the growth of departments like Health, Education, Social Welfare and Agriculture. However, the state government has less power to increase income to manage their roles in these departments. We appreciate the Finance Commission's recommendations to increase the central tax share for the state to 41%. Though, in last 4 years, the Union government has given a share of only 33.1% to the states," Tamil Nadu CM Stalin said.

Earlier, CM Stalin held a meeting with the 16th Finance Commission at the Secretariat, welcoming the commission's chairman and its members. He said that the recommendations made by the 16 Finance Commission would contribute to turning India into a developed country in the world.

"On behalf of Tamil Nadu and the people of the state, I am happy to welcome the 16th Finance Commission Chairman and its members. I believe the 16th Finance Commission recommendations should fulfil the expectations of all Indian states and would play a role in changing India as developed country in the world. The recommendations from the 16th financial commission should strengthen India's federal structure," Tamil Nadu CM Stalin said while addressing the gathering at the Secretariat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)