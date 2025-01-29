Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 29 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the 75th Diamond Jubilee celebration of the Bharat Scouts and Guides, and Muthammazhilarignar Kalaignar Centenary Celebration in Tiruchirappalli.

The event, scheduled from January 28 to February 3 at Manapparai, the Jamboree is expected to welcome over 25,000 participants, including international students from 86 countries.

David Baden-Powell, the 5th Baron of Gilwell and a descendant of Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of the Scouts movement is also attending the event.

In a post on X, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "As per the guidance of the Hon'ble Chief Minister @mkstalin, we inaugurated the Diamond Jubilee of the Bharata Sarana-Saraniyar Movement and the Muthammazhilarignar Kalaignar Centenary Celebration today in Manapparai, Trichy district.

"During this event, we were delighted to release the Bharata Scout Movement's Diamond Jubilee Anniversary Envelope, Special Flower, and the Scout Handbook. We are proud to launch this historic event," added the post.

"We commended the Scouts from various countries and states participating in this event and congratulated the Diamond Jubilee events and the winning of the Muthamilarigna Kalaignar Perundhiralani," mentioned the post further.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar who also attended the inauguration ceremony praised the government for the event.

"The Government has taken a bold step meticulously. This event was needed for mankind and to create new leadership in the country by strengthening the younger generation... I wanted to visit this event because I was a scout in my school days...," he said.

As a huge number of guests are expected for the event, more than 2,000 tents have been set up for Boy Scouts, girl guides, scoutmasters, and officials. The arrangements have been made for 2,000 bio-toilers and bathing showers.

The week-long jamboree will feature competitions like pioneering projects, adventure valley, global village development, march past, colour party, folk dances, state day exhibition, band performances, rock climbing, and parasailing.

The Jamboree Committee is led by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi as the Patron-in-Chief, Chief Minister MK Stalin as the Chief Patron, and Deputy Chief Minister as the Patron of the Jamboree Council. (ANI)

