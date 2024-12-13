Dindigul (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 13 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Friday visited the Dindigul Government Medical College and Hospital to meet people injured in a fire that broke out at a private hospital on Thursday.

Minister I Periyasamy also accompanied the Health Minister to the hospital to assess the situation and extend support to the victims.

Also Read | What Is Kumbh Sah'AI'yak Chatbot? As PM Narendra Modi Introduces Digital Guide for Maha Kumbh 2025, Know Its Key Feature and Other Details.

The fire, which broke out at a private hospital in the Gandhi Nagar area near the Dindigul-Trichy highway, claimed the lives of six people and left over 20 people injured.

More than three fire engines and over 10 ambulances were deployed to rescue patients trapped inside the hospital.

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Efforts Being Made To Reduce Minorities, Especially Muslims, to 'Second-Grade' Citizens.

Dindigul Collector MN Poongodi said that all patients trapped inside the hospital had been rescued and relocated to nearby government and private hospitals.

"A fire broke out at a private hospital. The patients here have been rescued and admitted to nearby government and private hospitals," the collector had said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)