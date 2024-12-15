Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 15 (ANI): TDP MP Kesineni Sivanadh (Chinni) donated 10 drones to the NTR District Police as part of an initiative to enhance policing through technology. The donation was part of a larger effort, with additional drones contributed by philanthropists.

The drones were distributed at a ceremony held at the Police Command Control, attended by Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu and other dignitaries.

According to an official statement, "MP Kesineni Sivanadh (Chinni) donated 10 drones to NTR District Police. An additional 14 drones were donated by other philanthropists. A drone distribution program was organized today at the Police Command Control under the leadership of Police Commissioner S.V. Rajasekhar Babu, IPS, for all police stations within the NTR Police Commissionerate."

"Speaking on the occasion, the Police Commissioner emphasized that NTR District Police is set to become a milestone in India by introducing the innovative 'Cloud Patrolling' concept. This initiative involves significant effort, contributions from philanthropists, and a strong commitment to enhancing policing standards," the statement added.

The release further mentioned, "He recalled the Chief Minister's vision for making Andhra Pradesh the 'Drone Capital of India' and integrating drone technology into policing for better surveillance, crime prevention, and disaster management."

Speaking on drone applications in policing, the statement said, "Cloud Patrolling: Drones autonomously patrol designated areas and capture high-resolution images and videos. They act as 'virtual beat constables' by continuously monitoring sensitive zones."

Further, the statement added, "Automatic Drone Surveillance: Drones follow pre-assigned GPS waypoints, monitoring large areas for security and environmental surveys. Eve-teasing Surveillance: Drones monitor schools and colleges to prevent eve-teasing incidents. Disaster Management: During floods, drones helped locate stranded individuals, assess damages, and guide rescue teams safely. Traffic Management: Drones regulate traffic by monitoring busy junctions, reducing congestion through real-time surveillance. Crime Scene Monitoring: Drones capture aerial views of crime scenes, assisting in evidence collection and investigations."

"Search Operations: Drones are used to locate missing persons and suspects in crowded and remote areas. Narcotics Surveillance: Drones identify areas where illegal activities like drug consumption and sale occur. Sand Mining Surveillance: Drones monitor sand stockyards, checkpoints, and illegal sand transport routes. Crowd Management: Drones ensure safety during public gatherings and festivals by monitoring crowds for potential disturbances," the statement added.

Additionally, it noted, "Target Tracking: Drones can track suspicious vehicles and individuals, providing real-time updates to authorities."

According to the official release," MP Kesineni Sivanadh has donated 10 drones, while Kudravelli Venkata Narasayya contributed 2 drones. K Pavan Kumar and Raja from Vatsavai each donated 1 drone. Additionally, three donors from Jaggayyapet collectively donated 3 drones, and several other donors contributed a total of 10 drones."

Citing MLA Gadde Ramamohan, the statement read,expressed happiness over the use of drones to combat crime, especially to address issues like drug abuse in the constituency. He announced donating one drone on behalf of his team.

Further citing MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, the statement added, "He appreciated the Commissioner for reducing the crime rate and requested focused surveillance in crime-prone areas like Singh Nagar and Kandrika. He announced donating two drones."

"He urged for measures to reduce traffic congestion in the city and announced donating four drones for police stations in his constituency."

Municipal Commissioner Dhyan Chand highlighted the use of drones in monitoring mosquito control measures and waste management in the city, the statement quoted.

As per the statement, MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad further expressed support for the initiative.

Citing MP Kesineni Sivanadh, the statement read, "He expressed pride in transforming Vijayawada into a 'Drone City' and assured continued support for the police and city development."

Additionally, the statement added, "Drone Training for Women Police: Over 500 women police secretaries are being trained in drone piloting, with 100 already certified. This initiative enhances policing efficiency while promoting women's empowerment in the police force."

The event concluded with the ceremonial distribution of drones to 28 police stations by the Police Commissioner and the MP. All donors were honored with traditional shawls in appreciation of their contributions, the statement stated. (ANI)

