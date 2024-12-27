Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 27 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday hailed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and said that the veteran Congress leader was a "revolutionary technocrat" who protected the interest of all sections of the society.

Addressing a condolence meeting at CPED ground in Belagavi, he said, "I will request the Higher Education Minister to set up an economic research studies centre at Bengaluru University. True tribute to him would be spread his contributions in economic reforms to the future generations."

He further said that rather than mourning his death, it would be a good tribute to walk in the path laid out by him.

"Leaders from various parts of the country were here to reminisce the history of Gandhiji, but fate had other plans," he said.

Shivakumar further said, "We had shared a video conferencing link to Sonia Gandhi so that she could be part of the Gandhi Bharat programme. We wanted Manmohan Singh also to witness this programme. When we tried to contact him, we were told that he was unwell and had been admitted to AIIMS in Delhi. We were confident of him recovering well but he is not with us today."

Notably, Shivakumar has said that the Congress will celebrate the centenary of the Congress session held in Belagavi in 1924 during the freedom movement under Mahatma Gandhi's presidency as 'Gandhi Bharat' on December 26 and 27.

He further said that they were all set to hold the Gandhi Bharat programme but they are holding a condolence meeting for Manmohan Singh here. "That is how destiny is"," he mourned.

Recalling his contributions as the Prime Minister, Shivakumar said, "Right to Education, Right to health and Right to food security changed the face of India. He was the one who mooted the idea of Asha workers in health sector. He ensured that farmers get their fair share of money while parting with their land for developmental works."

He further said that it was Manmohan Singh's Right to Food security that led to Siddaramaiah launching Anna Bhagya in 2013.

"He also introduced Right to Forest Land to help farmers, SC/STs who were tilling lands near forests. Manmohan Singh waived off loans of farmers for the first time. He wrote off Rs 70,000 crore loans of farmers while loans of only big industrialists were waived off earlier. He may have left us now but his work and legacy remain amidst us forever. Let us follow his footsteps," he noted.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932. Apart from being an economist, Manmohan Singh served as Reserve Bank of India governor from 1982-1985. He was the 13th PM of India with his tenure from 2004-2014.

He spent five years between 1991 and 1996 as India's Finance Minister and his role in ushering in a comprehensive policy of economic reforms is recognized worldwide. In the popular view of those years in India, that period is inextricably associated with the persona of Dr Singh.

Manmohan Singh's government also introduced the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), which later came to be known as MGNREGA.

The Right to Information Act (RTI) was also passed in 2005 under the Manmohan Singh government.

He retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years. (ANI)

