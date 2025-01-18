Two people were killed, and five others injured in a road accident near SV College in Telangana’s Suryapet on Saturday morning when a private travel bus rammed into another from behind. The deceased, identified as Sai and Rasool from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, were traveling to Hyderabad. Both buses were en route from Guntur to Hyderabad when the incident occurred. Emergency services rushed to the scene to assist the injured, who were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident. Further details are awaited as the probe continues. Assam Road Accident: Class 3 Student Dies, Multiple Injured As School Bus Overturns in Dima Hasao; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Suryapet Road Accident

Telangana | An accident occurred around 2 am today morning near Venkateshwara Engineering College in Suryapet, where a private bus travelling from Guntur to Hyderabad hit another bus from behind due to overspeeding. Two people died, four sustained injuries and one is in serious… — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)