Mulugu (Telangana) [India], December 1 (ANI): Seven Maoists were killed, and weapons were recovered following an exchange of fire with police in Telangana's Mulugu district, said a senior police official on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 6:15 am when 10-12 individuals in olive green uniforms opened fire on a police team, said Mulugu SP Shabarish.

The encounter took place in the Eturnagaram forest area, according to the SP.

Despite repeated appeals for surrender, the Maoists ignored the warnings, prompting the police to return fire in self-defence, SP Shabarish said. The exchange lasted for approximately half an hour.

Following the gunfire, a thorough search operation was conducted, during which the police discovered seven bodies and recovered several weapons at the site.

"Early this morning, in light of recent offences, Mulugu police were conducting patrols. At 6:15 am, our team spotted 10-12 individuals in olive green uniforms who immediately opened fire on our personnel. Despite repeated appeals for their surrender, they continued firing. In self-defence, our team returned fire for about half an hour. After a search, we found seven bodies and recovered several weapons," SP Shabarish stated.

In September, six Maoists were killed in an encounter with police in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Weapons recovered in the current operation include two AK-47 rifles, one SLR, one .303 rifle, one pistol, magazines, live rounds, kit bags, and other materials from the scene of the exchange. (ANI)

