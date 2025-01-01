Hyderabad, Jan 1 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has decided to extend the Metro Rail connectivity to Medchal and Shameerpet on city outskirts and directed officials to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) in this regard, a senior official said on Wednesday.

As a new year gift to the residents of North Hyderabad, the chief minister has given the green signal for the preparation of DPRs for the Paradise-Medchal (23 kilometers) and JBS-Shamirpet (22 kilometers) Metro corridors, Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) Managing Director NVS Reddy said in a release.

The CM has instructed the HAML MD to prepare the DPRs immediately and send them to the Central government for approval as Metro Rail Phase-2 Part-'B', the release said.

Revanth Reddy on Wednesday discussed with Municipal administration Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore and the HAML MD about preparation of DPRs for these two corridors, it said.

The corridor from Paradise Metro Station to Medchal will cover approximately 23 kilometers, passing through Tadband, Bowenpally, Suchitra Circle, Kompally, Gundlapochampally, Kandlakoya, and the ORR exit.

Similarly, the corridor from JBS Metro Station to Shameerpet will cover about 22 kilometers through Vikrampuri, Kharkhana, Tirumalagiri, Lothukunta, Alwal, Bollaram, Hakimpet, Tumkunta, and the ORR exit.

Reddy further said that the chief minister has instructed him to complete the DPR preparation within three months and obtain state government approval.

The CM has also directed that, like Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 'A', Phase-2 'B' should be formulated as a joint venture project between the Central and state governments, he said.

The HAML Managing Director said that the preparation of the DPRs and other related documents is being initiated accordingly, the release added.

