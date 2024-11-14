Hyderabad, Nov 14 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday advocated reducing the minimum age to contest legislative assembly elections from 25 to 21 "to promote greater youth representation" in state legislatures.

Addressing the Children's Day celebrations at L B Stadium here, he urged Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu to introduce a resolution in the next Assembly session seeking amendment of the Constitution, so that the minimum age for candidates could be lowered from 25 to 21.

"We will pass it unanimously in the Assembly," he said.

Reddy pointed out that 21-year-old IAS and IPS officers are successfully working in districts, and he believes that "young people of the same age can also thrive as MLAs".

Furthermore, speaking at a 'mock assembly' earlier in the day he said: "While the minimum age to vote was reduced from 21 to 18, the age to contest in Assembly polls remains 25. If the law is amended to allow those who have completed 21 years to contest elections, the younger generation can represent the Assembly."

Such young MLAs could bring attention to important issues concerning the youth, including sports, education, and employment, he added.

Reddy also recalled that it was former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who reduced the minimum voting age from 21 to 18 and remembered the contributions of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

