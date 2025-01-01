Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 1 (ANI): Dr Bharati Kulkarni, an acclaimed physician-scientist took over as the Director of the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) on Wednesday.

Dr Kulkarni has a specialization in paediatrics from Pune University and has a Master's degree in public health from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, USA. She has earned a doctoral degree from Queensland University of Technology, Australia.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Upholds CISF Decision Declaring Candidate 'Unfit' for Appointment to ASI Post Due to Tattoos.

She served as a scientist at ICMR-NIN for more than 20 years and for the past three years, she has been holding the position of Head, of the Division of Reproductive and Child Health and Nutrition at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi.

She has conceptualized and led several large multi-centric research projects on important public health nutrition problems, especially in the domain of maternal and child nutrition, including anaemia, childhood undernutrition, developmental origins of health and disease, body composition, community-based interventions to promote diet diversity, agriculture - nutrition linkages.

Also Read | Surat: 18-Year-Old Arrested After 'Good Touch, Bad Touch' Training Helps Class 2 Student Escape Sexual Molestation in Salabatpura.

The evidence generated by these studies has contributed to strengthening health and nutrition policies and programs. She has also contributed to the conceptualization and initiation of ICMR's multi-site National Health Research Priority projects for improving complementary feeding for young children, upgrading norms for the growth and development standards for Indian children, and reducing anaemia and stillbirth.

She has received several research grants from national and international funding agencies. She has authored more than 130 publications in high-impact peer-reviewed international journals, several book chapters and policy documents.

She is a recipient of oration awards in honour of Dr Rajammal P Devadas and Dr PG Tulpule and is a fellow of the National Academy of Medical Sciences, India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)