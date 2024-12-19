Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 19 (ANI): Telangana Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies Capt. N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that the state government has been preparing to distribute fine rice to ration cardholders within the next two months. He stated that the government initially planned to begin distribution in January but required additional time to complete the necessary arrangements. As a result, fine rice is now expected to be distributed starting in February or March, said a press release on Thursday.

The minister emphasised the government's commitment to tackling the illegal transportation of ration rice. He warned of strict action against those found involved in such practices and confirmed that increased vigilance measures would be implemented, said the release.

Addressing concerns about new ration dealer shops, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the government is ready to set up additional shops in necessary areas. However, he emphasised that introducing new shops indiscriminately could affect existing dealers. The government is exploring the possibility of sanctioning new shops in 4,000 tribal Tands recently converted into Gram Panchayats, subject to viability, added the release.

Responding to MLA K. Sambasiva Rao's question, Uttam Kumar Reddy said 17,256 ration shops are currently functioning in the state. He acknowledged that ration shop dealers have requested an increase in their commission from Rs 140 to Rs 300 per quintal and an honorarium of Rs 30,000 per month for rural FP shop dealers and Rs 35,000-40,000 per month for urban dealers. However, these proposals involve financial implications, and the government is reviewing the matter, said the release.

He noted that the FP shop dealer margin was increased from Rs 70 to Rs 140 per quintal from October 2023. The government has yet to decide on further revisions, the release mentioned. (ANI)

