Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): According to a Harvard Business School study, the bedrock principle for organisations that sustain and grow over very long periods is that 'they operate closest to their core values'.

This foundational principle of organisation is equally relevant to communities, societies, towns, countries, governments, and civilizations.

Speaking to ANI, Gauranga Das Prabhu, an ISKCON leader and IIT graduate and Director of ISKCON's Govardhan Ecovillage Project in Palghar District said, "The fundamental core value of any society's progress lies in sustainable, all-round development leading to peace, happiness and prosperity, in full harmony with nature, and is not limited to unidimensional economic development alone."

Gauranga Das Prabhu further added, "Several industrial towns in Europe and America that were once thriving nerve-centres of economic progress are on the decline, in less than two centuries. Detroit, for example, the 'Motor City' is now a dying city. Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo and Pittsburgh, once hailed as 'New Economy' towns are now collectively called the 'Rust Belt'. These cities faced de-growth in population and economic activity as the industries shifted to other cities offering cheap labour and lower manufacturing costs. In this model, since the sole motive of inhabitation is economic activity, as soon as it declines, a significant population migrates to another city in search of better economic prospects."

"In sharp contrast, Indian temple towns like Varanasi, Ujjain and Madurai have thrived with continuous habitation for thousands of years as epicentres of multi-dimensional progress. Temple towns may have a large temple (e.g. Thanjavur, Madurai, Jagannath Puri) or several temples (e.g. Kanchipuram, Mathura, Varanasi) or holy places. The prime reason for continuous inhabitation in these cities is that they are not dependent on economic activity alone."

Gauranga Das Prabhu explained further, "People have a strong devotional connection with their worshippable Deities and their eternal abode, the temple. Sanatan lifestyle emphasises prudent knowledge, wisdom and practices (dharma), socio-economic and cultural development (artha, kama), and spiritual development (moksha). This is manifest in various activities like the systematic study of Vedas and Agamas, religious discourses, yoga practice, cleanliness, responsible use of natural resources, preservation of plants and animals, learning various art forms like dance, music, and drama, celebrating mega festivals, etc. Moreover, the continuous inflow of visitors boosts economic activities including hospitality, lodging, boarding, local travel, and local sales. This boosts and strengthens the local economy."

Further, spending of collected resources for the allied social welfare activities in surrounding villages is highly encouraged. This leads to the development of educational institutes, training centres, hospitals and medical centres, endowments for senior care, libraries, and public amenities like lakes and gardens. No wonder - since people don't emigrate without a compelling reason, temple towns continue to thrive for centuries together.

Gauranga Das Prabhu concluded with this message, "India must adopt this unique, hybrid developmental model of socio-economic development - co-existence of modern industrial towns and ancient temple towns. This will ensure India's sustainable, multi-dimensional development. Govardhan Ecovillage in Palghar district, Maharashtra is an attempt to revive the ancient temple town culture in the modern context."

The Govardhan Ecovillage is located a hundred kilometres away from Mumbai. This UN award-winning eco-tourism centre accredited to UN ECOSOC, UNCCD, UNEP and UN BioDiversity Council exemplifies integrated, all-around development along three dimensions - self-transformation, sustainability and social impact (S3 Impact).

The Govardhan Ecovillage Model needs to be studied carefully by policymakers, thought leaders, climate change warriors and CSR Heads to see how this model can be replicated in multiple locations across India and the world as a climate change mitigation model based on S3 Impact (Self Transformation, Sustainability and Social Impact). (ANI)

