New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): BJP leader Ajay Alok on Monday, said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been part of the Constitution since its adoption, but it took 75 years to begin its implementation.

"UCC is not a new thing, it has been in our constitution ever since we adopted the constitution. It's a matter of misfortune. It took seventy-five years for us, but we are going to implement it in the states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the NDA. Uttarakhand became the first state where implementation is done and it will be like a pilot project and gradually we will implement it across the country," he stated.

The Uttarakhand government implemented the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Act, 2024, today establishing a streamlined framework for the creation and cancellation of wills and supplementary documents, known as codicils, under testamentary succession.

According to the state government, this act applies to the entire area of the state of Uttarakhand and is also effective on the residents of the state living outside Uttarakhand.

The UCC applies to all residents of Uttarakhand, except Scheduled Tribes and protected authority-empowered persons and communities.

Uttarakhand has become the first state in India to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), aiming to simplify and standardize personal laws related to marriage, divorce, succession, and inheritance.

Meanwhile, criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Alok quoted it as 'Aam Arajak' party and said that in past five years party involved in corruption activities.

"Tell me one thing AAP has done in the last five years. If there is even one corruption-free department in the Delhi government, let them prove it. This is an 'Aam Arajak' party that thrives on illegal methods to earn money," he said.

Earlier today, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced 15 guarantees for the Delhi polls and promised to fulfil them within the next 5 years if voted to power. (ANI)

