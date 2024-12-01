Prayagraj (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) A proposal for the formation of a Sanatan Board will be cleared at a congregation of prominent seers and sages at the Maha Kumbh here and will be submitted to the central government, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad Mahant Ravindra Puri said on Sunday.

He announced that a Dharma Sansad will be held during the Maha Kumbh on January 26, the UP government said in a statement.

"Prominent seers and sages from across the country, including Shankaracharyas from all four Peeths and heads of 13 Akharas, will gather at the Sangam.

"The Sansad will propose the formation of a Sanatan Board which will be submitted to the central government for approval. The goal is to establish a well-structured, government-recognised board that upholds the principles of Sanatan Dharma without any shortcomings," he said.

Showering praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for "enhancing the stature of Hindutva", he noted that while the 2019 Kumbh was a grand, divine spectacle, the upcoming 2025 Maha Kumbh under Adityanath's leadership is set to surpass it - in both scale and splendour.

The Akhara Parishad begins preparations for the Maha Kumbh several years in advance.

For this year's Maha Kumbh, planning commenced three years ago, including gathering essential resources to provide prasad for devotees from across India and abroad. Arrangements have been made to serve prasad to 5,000 devotees at a time, he said.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

