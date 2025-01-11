Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 11 (ANI): The Sixth Session of the 13th Tripura Legislative Assembly, marking the first session of the year 2025, saw active participation from Chief Minister Manik Saha, the Governor, and ministers, along with Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from various parties. During the session, CM Saha and his ministers addressed various questions posed by the members.

The state government has allocated Rs 30 crore for the Legislative Area Development Fund for the fiscal year 2023-24, of which Rs 26.91 crore has already been disbursed. For the fiscal year 2024-25, an allocation of Rs 45 crore has been made, and by December 2, 2024, Rs 31.44 crore has been provided.

According to the guidelines of the Legislative Area Development Fund, 50 per cent of the first instalment must be utilised and certified by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate before the second instalment is disbursed. It was emphasised that the disbursement of funds for the project has been continuously ongoing and has never been halted.

In response to a question, it was noted that the Nalchar Legislative Assembly Constituency currently lacks a government public library, but there are plans to build one. Additionally, there are 25 government general degree colleges in the state, with a total of 69,481 students enrolled. Currently, there are 682 guest lecturers in these colleges.

The state requires a total of 1,230 professors across various colleges, but as of now, only 787 professors are serving in positions such as PGT, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, and Professor.

The government also revealed that plans are underway to establish a Tripura Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in the Mohanpur sub-division at Khowai Chowmuhani, on a 50-acre plot.

Additionally, there are plans to construct new buildings for the Animal Husbandry Center in Lakshandhepa Panchayat and the Veterinary Hospital in Bogabasa Panchayat, both located in the Nalksher Legislative Assembly Constituency.

As of October 31, 2024, a total of 50,268 cases, including 13,108 civil and 37,160 criminal cases, were pending in the courts of Tripura. Additionally, 429 cases related to sexual assault were pending as of November 25, 2024. To address this issue, the government is working on establishing a Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court in Jampuijala district. The construction of the court building will begin after the land allocation process is completed.

The government also shared that a plot of land, measuring 36 square meters, has been leased for 60 years from CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra) to construct Tripura Bhavan in Navi Mumbai. Furthermore, plans for building a new flyover in Tripura were also discussed during the session.

This session underscores the government's continued focus on infrastructural development, judicial efficiency, and improving educational facilities across the state. (ANI)

