Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 23 (ANI): Tripura's Department of Science and Technology, organized a one-day training program for the DNA Club, aimed at fostering scientific awareness and innovation among students and teachers, a release said.

The program was inaugurated by the Science and Technology Minister, Animesh Debbarma, at Pragna Bhawan, on Wednesday. He emphasized the importance of integrating advanced science and technology into education for the state's overall development.

"We have initiated a DNA Club under the Department of Science and Technology in Tripura. The purpose of this initiative is to promote advanced scientific knowledge and its application among teachers and students across colleges. We aim to make science more accessible to students and integrate it effectively into education", Debbarma remarked.

He added, "Initially, we started with 37 schools, but over the past year, we have expanded our reach to 170 schools. Our goal is to ensure that all schools and colleges in Tripura are made aware of the DNA Club and its methodologies. We aim to take this initiative to every corner of the state."

"Previously, we used to conduct separate sessions for students and teachers. Now, our approach involves bringing teachers, students, and experts together in one forum. By listening to the experts and discussing with teachers, we are fostering a collaborative learning environment," Animesh noted.

He added, that scientists from various fields of science and technology are also actively participating in these efforts. Through this platform, we are learning, teaching, and sharing knowledge collectively.

"Without science, progress is impossible. India will only be recognized globally when it secures the top position in the world. As the Minister of Science and Technology, I urge everyone to embrace science as an integral part of our lives and work towards advancing it for a better future", the Minister asserted.

The training session witnessed participation from experts, scientists, teachers, and students, promoting a collaborative learning environment and knowledge sharing. Experts from outside interacted with teachers and students, sharing knowledge and ideas. (ANI)

