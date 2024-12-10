Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 10 (ANI): The security has been heightened in Tripura ahead of the North East Council meeting in the wake of the current situation at the border, officials said on Tuesday.

DGP Amitabh Ranjan said the "current situation" at the border requires hardening of security measures and they are also coordinating with the Border Security Force.

Tripura, the only Indian state surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides, is preparing for the North East Council (NEC) Meeting 2024, scheduled to be held on December 20 and 21 in Agartala.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, DGP Amitabh Ranjan said, "The present scenario and the current situation at the border require us to harden security measures. We need to coordinate with the Border Security Force (BSF), with whom we share a strong relationship, to strengthen and secure the border. Our operations will be escalated accordingly."

He further elaborated on the comprehensive security arrangements being implemented to ensure the event's success. Security personnel will be deployed across critical locations, including Agartala Airport, major roads, and event venues. Additional measures include road checkpoints, naka points, and house verifications to confirm the identities of those residing or working in the area.

The NEC meeting, a significant event for the northeastern region, will see participation from senior officials and dignitaries. The Chief Minister of Tripura will oversee the arrangements, including event-day operations and a formal dinner, for which additional security will also be in place.

The DGP assured that all-round preparations are being undertaken with the utmost care. "On the day of the event, everything will be organized smoothly under the Chief Minister's supervision. The security measures we are implementing will mirror the seriousness and importance of the event," he stated.

As the event approaches, the Tripura Police, in collaboration with the BSF and other agencies, remains vigilant to ensure the safety and security of all attendees while maintaining border security amid regional uncertainties.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday raised the issue of attacks on minorities, including Hindus, with Bangladesh leaders and officials in Dhaka.

"...I emphasised that India desires a positive, constructive and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh. I have underlined today India's desire to work closely with the interim government of Bangladesh Authority..." Misri told reporters here.

"We also discussed recent developments and I conveyed our concerns including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities... We also discussed regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural and religious properties," he added. Misri said the discussions have given both India and Bangladesh the opportunity to take stock of bilateral ties.

"I appreciate the opportunity today to have had a frank, candid and constructive exchange of views with all my interlocutors..." he said.

Misri was in the neighbouring country to participate in the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) between him and his counterpart Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin which was held at the State guest house Padma. (ANI)

