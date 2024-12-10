Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 10 (ANI): In a joint operation, two Bangladeshi nationals with their two children were detained at the Agartala railway station, police said.

The operation on Monday, based on secret information, was carried out jointly by the Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP Station Agartala Railway Protection Force (RPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and intelligence agencies.

The detained individuals, identified as Tahidul Polan (26) and Rajifa Begum (19) from Bangladesh's Bagerhat, allegedly entered India illegally and were planning to travel to Kolkata in West Bengal via train, preliminary interrogation by the police revealed.

The police said that the detained individuals were accompanied by two children, Md Isha Polan (3) and Maryam Polan (1).

The detainees were questioned by the GRP after which the authorities suspect that more individuals connected to this case might be arrested. A case has been registered at Agartala GRP Station, and the Bangladeshi nationals will be presented before the court on December 10.

The investigation in this case is ongoing.

Earlier, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) carried out multiple operations in November, rescuing 56 minors and 4 women, while apprehending 23 illegal Bangladeshi migrants at various railway stations across the region, officials said on Sunday.

As per an official release, the illegal Bangladeshi migrants were detained at Agartala, Jirania, and Dharmanagar railway stations in different drives carried out from November 1 to 30.

On November 27, RPF personnel from Katihar conducted a check at Katihar railway station and rescued a runaway minor boy.

"During the check, they rescued one runaway minor boy from Katihar railway station. Later, after ascertaining the address of the minor boy, the rescued minor boy was handed over to Child Line, Katihar for safe custody," said Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway. (ANI)

