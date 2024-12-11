Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 11 (ANI): Tripura's natural beauty and cultural diversity hold significant potential for the growth of the state's tourism sector, said Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury during the inauguration of the third event of the Tripura Tourism Promo Fest-2024 at Vanghmun in Jampui Hills, North Tripura, on Wednesday.

This festival, organised by the state tourism department for the first time, aims to promote Tripura's tourism globally. The first two events of the fest were earlier held at Narikelkunja and Neermahal.

Speaking at the event, Minister Chowdhury emphasised the state government's commitment to developing infrastructure at key tourist destinations.

He highlighted that these initiatives are attracting visitors from across the globe and creating employment opportunities within the state. He also mentioned efforts to establish homestay facilities at various tourist spots to enhance visitor experiences and support local livelihoods.

"Our shared goal is to elevate Tripura's tourism sector to new heights, as its development is intertwined with employment, livelihoods, and economic growth. The tourism department is working tirelessly to revive and accelerate the growth of the tourism industry in the state," said Chowdhury.

Focusing on Jampui Hills, the only hill station in Tripura, the minister announced plans to further develop the region by leveraging its natural beauty. He expressed confidence that Jampui Hills could become a major attraction for tourists.

Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma also addressed the event, expressing gratitude to the tourism department for organising such festivals in Jampui Hills. She underscored the importance of utilising the region's scenic beauty to expand the tourism industry.

Cultural performances, including music, the Cheraw dance, and the Hojagiri dance by renowned artists and local performers, added to the festive atmosphere, showcasing Tripura's rich cultural heritage. (ANI)

