Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 24 (ANI): In a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) and State Police, the Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested two individuals on Monday for their alleged involvement in human trafficking, according to the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the GRP.

According to officials, the operation took place in the Mati Nagar area of Sonamura, with the arrested individuals identified as Shahid Mia (33) and Faichal Mia (19).

The accused were wanted in connection with a human trafficking case and had been evading multiple search attempts at their residences.

Authorities suspect that other human traffickers operating in the area may be arrested as investigations and operations continue.

