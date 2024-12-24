Kozhikode (Kerala), Dec 24 (PTI) Two people have been found dead in a caravan parked along the roadside near Vadakara town in this north Kerala district, police said on Tuesday.

The bodies of the men, identified as Manoj, the driver of the caravan, and another person, Joel, were discovered in the caravan parked at Karimapanapalam on Monday evening.

The caravan had reportedly been parked at the location since Sunday night, which had attracted the attention of locals.

Upon examination, one body was found lying near the door. When the police arrived and conducted further inspection, the other body was discovered on the vehicle's berth.

The caravan belongs to a business group in Malappuram district. It was reportedly on its way back to Malappuram after dropping off a wedding party in Kannur.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Forensic teams, fingerprint experts, and the dog squad are conducting examinations at the scene.

"No suspicious evidence has been found so far, and further details can only be provided after the post-mortem procedures," a senior police officer who inspected the site told reporters.

At the same time, there is no confirmation yet that carbon monoxide inhalation was the cause of death.

"There are no eye witnesses. Services from forensic and other scientific expert teams have been sought, and only after their analysis can any conclusions be drawn," the officer added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)