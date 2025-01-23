Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Thursday suspended two revenue officials for alleged irregularities in issuing birth certificates in Malegaon tehsil of Nashik district.

Nayab tehsildar Sandeep Dharankar and Nitinkumar Devare, who was previously posted in Malegaon and is currently stationed in Jalgaon district, were suspended by the revenue department.

The suspension orders were uploaded on the state government's portal.

While the orders did not elaborate on the reasons for the suspension, BJP leader Kirti Somaiya wrote on social media, “The officials had issued 3,977 birth certificates to Bangladeshi Rohingya who had submitted forged documents. I welcome the decision of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.”

Somaiya has repeatedly claimed that Bangladesh nationals are using forged documents to obtain Indian citizenship.

