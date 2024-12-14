Imphal, Dec 14 (PTI) Two teenage migrant workers from Bihar were shot dead in Manipur's Kakching district on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident happened near the panchayat office in Keirak on Kakching-Wabagai Road around 5.20 pm, they said.

Those behind the incident are yet to be identified, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sunalal Kumar (18) and Dasharat Kumar (17) of Rajwahi village in Yadavpur police station area of Bihar's Gopalganj district. They were construction workers and lived in a rented accommodation in Metei-dominated Kakching.

