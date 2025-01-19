Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Jan 19 (PTI) Two Class 10 students drowned in the Achankovil River near here on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The victims have been identified as Sree Saran, a resident of Ilavumthitta, and Abel, a native of Cheekkanal, according to police.

The incident occurred at Omallur around 2.30 pm, police added.

The boys had gone to play football on a turf near the river and were thought to have descended into the river for a bath after playing, an officer said.

Despite the swift response of a Fire and Rescue Services team, their lives could not be saved, he added.

