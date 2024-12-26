Kochi, Dec 26 (PTI) Two TV serial actors were booked for sexual assault charges after a female actor of the same serial lodged a complaint against them, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the complainant alleged that one of the actors allegedly sexually assaulted her while the other threatened her recently.

Also Read | Simran Singh Dead: Popular Radio Jockey Known As 'Jammu Ki Dhadkan' Dies by Suicide at Her House in Gurugram, No Death Note Found.

The Infopark police registered the case, officers said.

According to the sources, the inquiry of the case will be handed over to the special investigation team constituted for sexual assault complaints following the Justice Hema Committee report which probed the atrocities faced by women in the film industry.

Also Read | Manmohan Singh Admitted to Hospital: Former Indian PM and Veteran Congress Leader Taken to Delhi AIIMS After His Heath Deteriorated, Say Sources.

The actress gave statements before the Hema Committee earlier, sources added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)