Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leaders presented a 'chadar' to be offered at the Ajmer Sharif dargah in Rajasthan as part of the 813th yearly Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti.

The Ajmer Sharif Dargah is a Sufi shrine of the revered Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, located at Ajmer in Rajasthan.

Shiv Sena UBT leaders Vinayak Raut, Nitin Nandgaonkar, Muzaffar Pawaskar, Kamlesh Navale, and Ganesh Mane were present.

Security measures around the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti have been heightened ahead of the 813th annual Urs.

The Urs festival is an annual festival held at Ajmer in Rajasthan which commemorates the death anniversary of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti.

Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, also known as Mu in al-Din Chishti or Moinuddin Chishti, or by the epithet Ghareeb Nawaz, was a Persian Sunni Muslim, preacher and Sayyid, ascetic, religious scholar, philosopher, and mystic from Sistan who settled in the Indian subcontinent in the early 13th century, where he promulgated the famous Chishti.

Chishtiya Order was founded in India by Khwaja Moin-Uddin Chishti. It emphasised the doctrine of the unity of being with God (wahdat al-wujud) and members of the order were also pacifists.

They rejected all material goods as distractions from the contemplation of God. They abstained from connection with the secular state. Recitation of the names of God, both aloud and silently (dhikr jahri, dhikr khafi), formed the cornerstone of Chishti practice.

The Chishty teachings were carried forward and popularized by disciples of Khwaja Moin-Uddin Chishti like Khwaja Qutbuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki, Fareeduddin Ganj-e-Shakar, Nizam uddin Auliya and Naseeruddin Charagh.

Authorities are also on high alert due to heightened concerns following a local court's decision to issue notices to the Union government and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in connection with a legal dispute involving the shrine.

Earlier in November, Hindu Sena president and petitioner Vishnu Gupta claimed that he has been receiving death threat calls after filing his petition.

He said that he had received two death threat calls, one from Canada and another from India and the caller threatened to kill him.

He stated that he wouldn't be intimidated by such threats and again claimed that there is a temple of Lord Shiva at the place of Ajmer Sharif Dargah and they will take it back through a legal battle.

This statement follows after a Rajasthan court accepted a petition submitted by the Hindu Sena, which claims that Ajmer Sharif Dargah is a Shiva temple.

A local court in Ajmer earlier directed that notice be issued to three parties in a civil suit that claims that there is a Shiva temple in the Dargah of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer, according to the plaintiff's advocate. (ANI)

