Ganjam (Odisha) [India], December 27 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the state-of-the-art 'MBS Spices Industry' at Gangapur in Odisha's Ganjam district on Thursday.

"The factory will play a crucial role in taking the rural economy forward and skilled people of Ganjam will work in the home district instead of going out for employment," Pradhan said after the inaugural ceremony.

Also Read | Dr Manmohan Singh Dies at 92: President Droupadi Murmu Mourns Former PM's Demise, Says 'He Will Always Be Remembered for His Service to the Nation'.

In a post on X, he said, "Inaugurated the state-of-the-art 'MBS Spice Factory', established in Gangpur, Ganjam district. This factory will play a major role in taking the rural economy forward. Skilled people of Ganjam district will work here instead of going out for employment. With the establishment of this factory, farmers will be able to get fair prices for agricultural products produced in the local area, especially the raw materials required for spices. As we move forward to realize the vision of a developed Odisha and a developed India, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the establishment of this factory is a welcome step in that direction."

State Minister of MSME & Fisheries and Animal Resources Development, Gokulananda Mallick, Aska MP Anita Subhadarsini and local MLAs were also present.

Also Read | Dr Manmohan Singh Dies: Kapil Sharma Shares Throwback Picture From His Meeting With Former Prime Minister of India.

Earlier on the occasion of Good Governance Day, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Sambalpur, Odisha, marking his 100th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Today, on the auspicious occasion of Good Governance Day, a public campaign of Nikshay Yojana was started in Sambalpur district. There are 1435 active TB patients in our district. With the support of society, the Government of India is arranging medicines for them. Arrangements are being made to give nutritious food for Rs 1000. If we connect the whole family with nutritious food, then the family will be free from TB. With the help of social assistance and such industry groups in our district, we have taken a pledge today that in 2025, Sambalpur district and the whole of Odisha and the whole country will be made TB-free."

"Good Governance Day is being celebrated in the country today. On this auspicious occasion, the statue of Atal Ji was unveiled in Sambalpur today. He played a big role in the development of Odisha. He has visited Sambalpur a lot. I wish everyone on this occasion," he further said.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers KP Maurya and Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna, Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)