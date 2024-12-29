Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday participated in the Bhasma Aarti at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, and sought blessings from Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva).

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "In Sanatan Dharma... Mahadev is the supreme deity of this mortal world. I came here after 5 years. The scene here is wonderful. This place looks unimaginable."

The temple, located in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and holds deep spiritual significance for devotees nationwide.

The Bhasma Aarti is a special morning ritual in which ash is offered to Lord Shiva. It draws thousands of devotees who gather to witness the spiritual event.

Bhasma Aarti (offering with ashes) is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma Aarti are fulfilled.

According to the temple priest, following tradition, Baba Mahakal's doors are opened in the Brahma Muhurta. After that, a holy bath of Lord Mahakal is performed with Panchamrit, which includes milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey. Thereafter, Baba Mahakal is decorated with cannabis and sandalwood. After that, the dhoop-deep aarti is performed amid the beating of drums and blowing of Shankh (conch shells).

Notably, the idol of Mahakaleshwar in the temple is known to be dakshinamurti, facing the South.

Additionally, the idol of Omkareshwar Shiva is consecrated in the sanctum above the Mahakal shrine. The images of Ganesh, Parvati and Karttikeya are installed in the west, north and east of the sanctum sanctorum. To the south is the image of Nandi. The idol of Nagchandreshwar on the third storey is open for darshan only on the day of Nagpanchami.On the day of Mahashivaratri, a huge fair is held near the temple, and worship goes on through the night. (ANI)

