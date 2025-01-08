New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday attended the 'Capacity for Change' programme in the national capital and said that the National Institute of Urban Development (NIUA) has initiated it with the objective to beautify the growing cities and to make the standard of living better.

"35% of the country's population lives in urban areas. By 2047, it is likely that this population will increase to 50%. The 'Capacity for Change' programme is being started by the National Institute of Urban Development (NIUA) to beautify the growing cities and to make the standard of living well... For this, redevelopment of old cities, expansion of existing cities and development of new cities have been started. We will get huge benefits from this," said Khattar while speaking to reporters.

"Addressed @NIUA_India's flagship programme 'Capacity4Change,' in New Delhi today. This transformative initiative focuses on reimagining urban development, managing city expansion, and leveraging AI to shape future-ready cities. Emphasised the need to blend traditional wisdom from our historic cities with cutting-edge technology to build sustainable urban environments. Together, we're paving the way for a resilient, citizen-centric urban future," Khattar posted on X. (ANI)

