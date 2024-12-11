New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP leader HD Kumaraswamy expressed condolences over demise of former Karnataka Chief Minister and Union Minister SM Krishna.

Krishna passed away on Tuesday at the age of 92 due to prolonged illness.

"I met Krishna on numerous occasions. When I first contested the Lok Sabha elections, he was a Rajya Sabha member. I vividly remember seeking his blessings at the home of former minister HN Nanjegowda. Later, when I was the NDA candidate for the Mandya Lok Sabha elections, I visited him at his residence in Sadashivanagar to seek his blessings. During both my tenures as Chief Minister, I also had the privilege of receiving his guidance and support," Kumaraswamy told reporters.

"He made immense contributions to the nation and the state, particularly in the development of infrastructure. His service to the state is unforgettable. He was a model politician, and his passing is a personal loss to me," Kumaraswamy added.

The Union Minister said SM Krishna's political career was inspiring.

"Not many politicians get such a long tenure in public life. We were juniors compared to him and often sought his guidance. His contributions to the development of Bengaluru, especially in the IT and BT sectors, were unparalleled. In the history of Karnataka, SM Krishna will remain a permanent figure."

Asked about the relationship between former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and SM Krishna, Kumaraswamy said, "Although they came from different political paths, I witnessed days when they openly discussed issues with mutual respect and trust." (ANI)

