India News | Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 149 Crores in Gujarat's Bhavnagar

Bhavnagar (Gujarat) [India], December 15 (ANI): Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday inaugurated projects worth Rs 149 crore in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, announcing efforts by the state and Central governments to develop Bhavnagar as a container manufacturing hub.

"Bhavnagar is being developed as the largest hub for container manufacturing in India. Currently, 95% of containers are constructed in China. In Bhavnagar, three companies have already begun container construction. The state and Central governments are committed to transforming Bhavnagar into a container manufacturing hub," Mandaviya said while addressing reporters.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met the Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey, Tahesha L. Way, in Gandhinagar to discuss strengthening the sister-state agreement between Gujarat and New Jersey through enhanced cultural, economic, and industrial exchanges.

Both leaders expressed a shared commitment to fostering closer people-to-people ties, with Index-B acting as the primary liaison between the two regions to ensure ongoing dialogue and collaboration.

Chief Minister Patel highlighted Gujarat's leadership in green hydrogen, renewable energy, offshore wind energy, fintech, and innovation. Lieutenant Governor Way expressed interest in exploring mutual investment opportunities and advancing cooperation in these fields.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the contributions of approximately 425,000 Indian-Gujarati residents in New Jersey, praising their role in promoting environmental initiatives, innovation, and trade. He reaffirmed that Indian and Gujarati families remain dedicated to the development of their local communities.

Both parties agreed to identify areas of mutual interest to further strengthen the sister-state relationship. Chief Minister Patel also invited Lieutenant Governor Way to visit the Statue of Unity during her next trip.

Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, M. K. Das, showcased the progress of Gift City as an international financial hub, which has already attracted global fintech firms such as Bank of America. As a gesture of goodwill, a replica of handicrafts made by Gujarat's women artisans was presented to Lieutenant Governor Way. (ANI)

