India News | Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 149 Crores in Gujarat's Bhavnagar

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday inaugurated projects worth Rs 149 crores in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district. He stated that the state and centre have been working to develop Bhavnagar as the container manufacturing hub.

Agency News ANI| Dec 15, 2024 07:08 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 149 Crores in Gujarat's Bhavnagar
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated projects worth Rs 149 crores in Bhavnagar, Gujarat (Photo/ANI)

Bhavnagar (Gujarat) [India], December 15 (ANI): Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday inaugurated projects worth Rs 149 crore in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, announcing efforts by the state and Central governments to develop Bhavnagar as a container manufacturing hub.

"Bhavnagar is being developed as the largest hub for container manufacturing in India. Currently, 95% of containers are constructed in China. In Bhavnagar, three companies have already begun container construction. The state and Central governments are committed to transforming Bhavnagar into a container manufacturing hub," Mandaviya said while addressing reporters.

'Bigg Boss 18' Episode Update: Miffed Karanveer Mehra Lashes Out At Housemates; Yamini Malhotra Calls Him 'Lukkhe' 
  • IndiGo Flights Connecting Istanbul Delayed, Hundreds of Passengers Stranded at Airports ‘Without Food’
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 149 Crores in Gujarat's Bhavnagar

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday inaugurated projects worth Rs 149 crores in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district. He stated that the state and centre have been working to develop Bhavnagar as the container manufacturing hub.

    Agency News ANI| Dec 15, 2024 07:08 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 149 Crores in Gujarat's Bhavnagar
    Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated projects worth Rs 149 crores in Bhavnagar, Gujarat (Photo/ANI)

    Bhavnagar (Gujarat) [India], December 15 (ANI): Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday inaugurated projects worth Rs 149 crore in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, announcing efforts by the state and Central governments to develop Bhavnagar as a container manufacturing hub.

    "Bhavnagar is being developed as the largest hub for container manufacturing in India. Currently, 95% of containers are constructed in China. In Bhavnagar, three companies have already begun container construction. The state and Central governments are committed to transforming Bhavnagar into a container manufacturing hub," Mandaviya said while addressing reporters.

    Also Read | Chennai: AIADMK Executive Council Meet Passes 16 Resolutions, Vows To Make Edappadi Palaniswami CM Again.

    Meanwhile, on Friday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met the Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey, Tahesha L. Way, in Gandhinagar to discuss strengthening the sister-state agreement between Gujarat and New Jersey through enhanced cultural, economic, and industrial exchanges.

    Both leaders expressed a shared commitment to fostering closer people-to-people ties, with Index-B acting as the primary liaison between the two regions to ensure ongoing dialogue and collaboration.

    Also Read | Kerala State Coordinator of Hindus of America and RSS Leader P Sreekumar Presents Rig Veda to Pope Francis at Vatican in Rome.

    Chief Minister Patel highlighted Gujarat's leadership in green hydrogen, renewable energy, offshore wind energy, fintech, and innovation. Lieutenant Governor Way expressed interest in exploring mutual investment opportunities and advancing cooperation in these fields.

    The Chief Minister acknowledged the contributions of approximately 425,000 Indian-Gujarati residents in New Jersey, praising their role in promoting environmental initiatives, innovation, and trade. He reaffirmed that Indian and Gujarati families remain dedicated to the development of their local communities.

    Both parties agreed to identify areas of mutual interest to further strengthen the sister-state relationship. Chief Minister Patel also invited Lieutenant Governor Way to visit the Statue of Unity during her next trip.

    Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, M. K. Das, showcased the progress of Gift City as an international financial hub, which has already attracted global fintech firms such as Bank of America. As a gesture of goodwill, a replica of handicrafts made by Gujarat's women artisans was presented to Lieutenant Governor Way. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Steve Smith
    200K+ searches
    Liverpool
    50K+ searches
    Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid
    50K+ searches
    AIBE
    20K+ searches
    AIBE Admit Card
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Steve Smith
    200K+ searches
    Liverpool
    50K+ searches
    Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid
    50K+ searches
    AIBE
    20K+ searches
    AIBE Admit Card
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah