Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], December 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal chaired a meeting of Dibrugarh Airport's advisory committee here on Monday to take stock of the progress of the airport's runway expansion work.

The committee analysed various aspects related to the airport's infrastructure among other crucial factors.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Since 2014, under the leadership of our dynamic Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dibrugarh has witnessed transformative growth, with the airport emerging as a gateway to Northeast India's prosperity."

"Enhanced connectivity and modern infrastructure have turned it into a hub for trade, tourism, and development, driving the region's progress and linking it seamlessly to the world. The effort made by the Narendra Modi-led government, through its ambitious 'UDAN' scheme, has reimagined domestic aviation, transforming airport infrastructure, increasing flight frequencies, and democratising air travel for citizens across India's vast social spectrum," he added.

"The Dibrugarh Airport, a vital hub for Assam and the Northeast, has gained significant focus from the central government, with modernisation at its core. This initiative promises to accelerate the airport's infrastructure and associated developments, positioning it as a beacon of progress in the region. We expect, following our interaction with the officials here, that the Runway Expansion project is expected to be completed by next year," said Sonowal further. (ANI)

