New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): In a move to further modernize India's railway infrastructure, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Integrated Track Monitoring System (ITMS) will be implemented across all railway zones to ensure comprehensive track monitoring, according to an official release.

As per the release, the initiative aims to enhance the safety and efficiency of India's railway network by leveraging advanced technology to improve track inspections and maintenance.

During an event at New Delhi Station, the Rail Minister emphasised the importance of utilising modern technology to improve the working conditions of trackmen, the personnel responsible for track maintenance.

He explained that with the use of ITMS, trackmen will now have access to accurate, real-time data, which will make their job easier, safer, and more efficient.

Notably, ITMS is a cutting-edge system installed on Track Recording Cars (TRCs), designed to monitor and record various track parameters in real-time while travelling at speeds between 20 km/h to 200 km/h. By integrating multiple advanced technologies, ITMS ensures the smooth and safe operation of the Indian Railways network.

ITMS has several features including contactless laser sensors, to measure track alignment and geometry, high-speed cameras for monitoring track conditions and identifying defects, light detection and ranging used for 3D mapping of the track surface and

The data collected by the onboard sensors is processed using advanced analytics software and integrated into the Track Management System (TMS). This system provides detailed reports on track conditions, which can be accessed by railway officials via the TMS portal.

As per a government release, the ITMS consists of several crucial sub-systems that provide a comprehensive analysis of track conditions like track geometry measuring system, uses laser sensors and cameras to measure essential track parameters such as gauge, cant, and alignment and monitors rail wear and profile using laser sensors and high-speed cameras.

ITMS has been successfully introduced in 2022-23 and 2023-24, with three ITMS units already deployed across Indian Railways.

These units are part of a larger fleet of seven TRCs that will monitor the track length of about 2.54 lakh kilometers in the fiscal year 2024-25. The ITMS systems are maintained and operated by the supplier firm for a period of seven years, ensuring long-term reliability and continuous technological updates.

The integration of ITMS into Indian Railways' operations marks a significant step towards the modernization of the country's railway infrastructure. By using real-time data to monitor track conditions and predict maintenance needs, the system enhances both safety and efficiency. As the technology continues to evolve, ITMS will play a pivotal role in ensuring the long-term sustainability and safety of India's extensive railway network, the release said.

The Railway Minister also noted that the deployment of ITMS is in line with the government's vision of utilizing technology for smarter, safer, and more efficient railway operations, benefiting not just trackmen, but all passengers who rely on the country's railway system. (ANI)

