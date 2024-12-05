New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The Union Minister of Railways, Ashwani Vaishnaw, inspected advanced systems--the Road Cum Rail Inspection Vehicle (RCRIV) and the Integrated Track Monitoring System (ITMS)--at the New Delhi railway station on Thursday.

He announced that rail track recorder vehicles would be deployed in every zone and highlighted the vital role of technology in maintaining railway track health, reducing the workload for trackmen, and ensuring improved operational efficiency.

These advanced systems demonstrate the Ministry's commitment to leveraging technology for proactive track maintenance and enhancing overall railway operations, according to the Ministry of Railways.

The Road Cum Rail Inspection Vehicle (RCRIV) is a versatile machine designed for precise and efficient railway track inspection, capable of operating seamlessly on both road and rail. Built on the Tata Yodha model, it is equipped with advanced cameras and durable wheels, enabling continuous track condition recording for up to 15 days to ensure enhanced safety and reliability.

The ITMS, installed on Track Recording Cars (TRCs), employs cutting-edge technology to monitor and measure track parameters at speeds ranging from 20 to 200 kmph. It utilises contactless monitoring with laser sensors, high-speed cameras, and LiDAR for precise data collection and provides real-time alerts via SMS and email to address critical areas promptly.

Integrated with the Track Management System (TMS), the ITMS enables real-time reporting, while video inspection and machine learning identify structural defects. It offers comprehensive monitoring, including rail profile and wear measurement, track geometry assessment, and ride quality analysis, ensuring greater safety and operational efficiency. The system's operation and maintenance are managed by the supplier firm under a seven-year agreement, ensuring consistent reliability.

Vaishnaw underscored the operational significance of ITMS, noting that its real-time alerts to trackmen via SMS and email allow swift responses to critical areas, enhancing track safety and streamlining the workload for trackmen. This technological approach makes their tasks more efficient and manageable.

The Minister also emphasised the importance of adopting a cyclical approach to track maintenance--measuring tracks, performing maintenance, and re-measuring--on a more frequent basis, ideally every two months. This cycle, he said, would play a key role in significantly improving track safety and ensuring the long-term health of railway infrastructure. (ANI)

