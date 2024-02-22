Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): The class 10 and 12 exams for the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate examinations began on Thursday.

High School examinations will be held in the first shift and Intermediate examinations will be held in the second shift.

Also Read | CCS Approves BrahMos Deal: Cabinet Committee on Security Gives Nod to Rs 19,000 Crore Mega Indian Navy Deal for BrahMos Missiles.

In the first shift, High School Hindi and Elementary Hindi examinations will take place in 8273 centers, with 29,38,663 candidates participating in High School and 5,123 in Intermediate. The second shift will see Inter Hindi and General Hindi examinations in 8,232 centers, while Commerce examinations in High School will be held in 1619 centers. Intermediate will have 24,29,278 candidates, and High School will have 38,437 candidates.

The exam will be held in the first shift from 8:30 am to 11:15 am and in the second shift from 2 to 5:15 pm.

Also Read | 'Dilli Chalo' March: Farmers' Halt Protest Rally for Two Days, Condemn Centre's Action Against Protesting Farmers.

As per the UP board, more than 55 lakh candidates will participate in the state board examination this year.

The state board has implemented a comprehensive strategy to maintain the integrity of the examination process.

Admit cards, complete with QR codes, have been distributed to all candidates, ensuring secure identification. More than three lakh exam invigilators have been deployed, and a three-tier team, consisting of the center administrator, external center administrator, and static magistrate, has been established to open question paper packets at examination centers, aiming to prevent any malpractices. Any deviation from this protocol will result in disciplinary actions against all three individuals.

To combat cheating, the Special Task Force (STF), local intelligence department, and police have been mobilized. The monitoring extends to social media, with the creation of the Quick Response Team (QRT) to swiftly address any irregularities online.

A robust monitoring system comprising 1297 Sector Magistrates, 430 Zonal Magistrates, 75 State-level observers, and 416 mobile squads has been established to oversee the examination process.

As the Uttar Pradesh Board Examinations started today, Lucknow's District Level Control Room is actively monitoring 133 examination centers across the district. District Inspector of Schools, Rakesh Kumar, emphasized the comprehensive supervision in place to safeguard the integrity of the exams.

"There are 133 exam centres across the district where High School and Intermediate exams began today. For the supervision and monitoring of all of these centres, zonal magistrate, 13 sector magistrates and one static magistrate at each of the centres have been posted. Static Magistrates are the incharge of strong room. Double-lock almirahs have been arranged and question papers have been kept in it. CCTV surveillance is ongoing at all centres. The live feed can be seen here in the control room. Six flying squads have been constituted. We are alert to ensure that nothing untoward happens," he said.

Meanwhile, in Kanpur, 129 centers have been set up for the UP Board examination. 96121 students will appear in the examination. 7172 room invigilators have been put on duty for the examination.

Similarly, all the measures have been taken in the state to ensure a smooth flow of state board examintion.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has implemented strict measures to ensure that board examinations in the state are conducted without any unfair practices.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "The Yogi government has implemented strict measures to ensure that board exams, starting in the state from February 22 are conducted without any cheating and unfair practices. From messaging apps to social media, the activities of unruly elements will be monitored."(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)