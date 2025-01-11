Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the 'Khadi Mahotsav' 2025 on Saturday in Lucknow and praised the role of Khadi in the freedom struggle and being a vehicle of providing jobs to lakhs of people.

"We have to remember, whatever is being made by hands is an art too. There is a demand in the market for it and people understand its value too. People get their livelihoods and more, from farmers to weavers using the charkha, technicians for fixing the tools, also businessman who sells the products, all have been connected by Khadi. In the last 7 years, around 3.5 lakh people have gotten jobs due to being connected by Khadi," CM Yogi said during his speech.

He further mentioned how Khadi also played a role during the Independence struggle

"The country's Independence struggle reached new heights when Mahatma Gandhi made Khadi an andolan, and in time the whole country joined the struggle and foreign-made clothes were burnt and a call to use local clothes. Through this, the charkha also became a symbol of self-respect. The people who used it got some little income, which helped them participate in the freedom struggle too," he said praising Khadi.

He also brought attention to the state's 'Matikala board,' which is made for the promotion of clay art and products.

He narrated an incident showcasing the reduced price of making clay utensils for the artisans, adding, "I remember when I talked with a person in 2017, he said the clay glass made by him for drinking chai, was costing around 60 paisa. That guy was not able to compete with plastic and thermocol. But now when I asked him the price, he told me that it takes 12-15 paisa to make the glass."

Earlier, the UP CM offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya and sought blessings for the welfare and progress of the people

"Blessed is Avadh, which is famous for Ram... In the Pratishtha-Dwadashi program organised on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Pran-Pratishtha of the idol of Lord Shri Ramlala Sarkar in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple at Shri Ayodhya Dham... Jai Jai Shri Ram," CM Yogi added.

The historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony took place on January 22, 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the main rituals. However, the first anniversary is being celebrated on January 11, 2025, in alignment with the Hindu calendar. (ANI)

