Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday formally inaugurated the department of bone marrow transplant at the state-run Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH), popularly known as Child PGI, in Noida. He asserted that the inauguration of the bone marrow transplant facility is a groundbreaking development in public-sector pediatric healthcare across the country.

"Today the Bone Marrow Treatment Department has been inaugurated in the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health, established specially for children in Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar...Bone Marrow transplant facility is not available anywhere in Uttar Pradesh and in the country also, it is only in private hospitals," Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio in the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government, told reporters.

He added, "This treatment unit is the largest government treatment unit for children in the entire country and today it has been formally inaugurated." The Deputy CM also expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he described as efforts to "provide advanced facilities" to the people of UP.

"I extend my congratulations to the people of Uttar Pradesh, and thank PM Narendra Modi for working continuously to guide our government to provide advanced facilities to the 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh," he stated. Gautam Buddha Nagar's BJP MP Mahesh Sharma was also present at the inauguration ceremony, Pathak informed.

In a post (originally in Hindi) on X, the Deputy CM said, "Children are the future of our country, their health security is our responsibility. Inaugurating the "Bone Marrow Transplantation and Cell Therapy Center" developed by PGICH and Doctors for You at the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (formerly Super Specialty Children's Hospital and Post Graduate Teaching Institute), a pediatric and professional institute located in Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar) today with the noble objective of better treatment of children's health problems."

PGICH, an autonomous institute under the UP government, is "a unique facility conceptualized at par with the western children hospitals to provide high-quality Pediatric health care, postgraduate and postdoctoral teaching and training and molecular biological research in various branches of Pediatrics and Pediatric surgery", the hospital says on its website. (ANI)

