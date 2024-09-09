Uttar Pradesh [India], September 9 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh police have registered a case against Samajwadi Party leader Virendra Bahadur Pal for alleged assault and rape, officials said on Sunday.

According to Mau City police, the alleged assault took place on September 6, and Pal allegedly abused and assaulted the victim in his chamber. As per the police FIR, the victim has alleged that Pal threatened her to prevent her from disclosing the incident.

The case was registered under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence), and 64(2)(m) (rape repeatedly on the same woman) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"A complaint was given by a victim against a person named Virendra Bahadur Pal, for having an illegal relationship, assault on which case was registered. According to her application, the said person went to his chamber on the 6th of September and abused and assaulted her and also threatened her not to reveal any past facts," Mau City CO Anjani Kumar Pandey said while speaking to ANI on Sunday.

The police said that the victim filed the complaint at the police station in Mau City and a First Information Report was registered based on the complaint.

An investigation into the matter is underway, they added. (ANI)

